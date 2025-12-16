Cronheim Mortgage Arranges Financing for Retail Strip Center in Cobleskill, New York

COBLESKILL, N.Y. — New Jersey-based financial intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged an undisclosed amount of financing for a 24,506-square-foot retail strip center in Cobleskill, located west of Albany. Shadow-anchored by Walmart, the center was 90 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Dollar Tree, AT&T, Rent-A-Center, Cutting Crew Hair Salon and The Shoe Dept. Brandon Szwalbenest, Dev Morris and Andrew Stewart of Cronheim arranged the 15-year loan through an undisclosed, Oregon-based life insurance company. The borrower is National Realty & Development Corp.