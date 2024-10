LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — New Jersey-based intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of a 104-room Motel 6 hotel in Lawrenceville, located just outside Trenton. The hotel was originally constructed in 1978 and also houses a PJ’s Pancake House restaurant. Brandon Szwalbenest and Andrew Stewart of Cronheim Mortgage arranged the debt through an undisclosed local bank. The name of the locally based borrower was also not disclosed.