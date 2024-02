NEW YORK CITY — New Jersey-based financial intermediary Cronheim Mortgage has arranged a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of the Sheraton Brooklyn New York Hotel. The 321-room hotel is located at 228 Duffield St. in the downtown area and offers a fitness center, lounge and an onsite restaurant and bar. Beau Williams of Cronheim Mortgage arranged the fixed-rate, nonrecourse loan through Deutsche Bank on behalf of the borrower, locally based investment firm Lam Group.