Cronheim Mortgage Secures Financing for Condo Conversion Project in Downtown New Orleans

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Loans, Louisiana, Multifamily, Office, Southeast

Servio Capital plans to convert The California Building in downtown New Orleans to condos and sell units to both short-term rental investors and owner-occupants.

NEW ORLEANS — Cronheim Mortgage has secured an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for The California Building in downtown New Orleans. Originally an office building, the property has been converted to Class A multifamily, with units leased as a combination of both multifamily and short-term rentals due to the building’s advantage of holding a hotel license. The sponsor, Servio Capital, plans to convert the building to condos and sell units to both short-term rental investors and owner-occupants. An undisclosed lender provided the loan, which was underwritten at 75 percent loan-to-cost. The California Building is located adjacent to the French Quarter, Superdome and Tulane Medical Center.

