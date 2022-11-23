REBusinessOnline

Cronheim Originates $8M Loan for Kroger-Anchored Shopping Center in Lexington, Kentucky

Posted on by in Kentucky, Loans, Retail, Southeast

Man O’ War Place was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Kroger Marketplace, Feeders Supply, Lexington Urgent Care, Hooters, Edible Arrangements, Bright Tiger Dental, The Little Gym and Little Caesars Pizza, among others.

LEXINGTON, KY. — Cronheim Mortgage has originated an $8 million permanent loan for Man O’ War Place, a 174,638-square-foot shopping center in Lexington. Dev Morris and Andrew Stewart of Cronheim arranged the financing through American United Life Insurance Co. on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of locally based investment firm Equity Management. Situated about four miles south of University of Kentucky, Man O’ War Place was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Kroger Marketplace, Feeders Supply, Lexington Urgent Care, Hooters, Edible Arrangements, Bright Tiger Dental, The Little Gym and Little Caesars Pizza, among others.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Dec
8
Webinar: What Will 2023 Hold for Seniors Housing Investment & Acquisition Activity?
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  