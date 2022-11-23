Cronheim Originates $8M Loan for Kroger-Anchored Shopping Center in Lexington, Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY. — Cronheim Mortgage has originated an $8 million permanent loan for Man O’ War Place, a 174,638-square-foot shopping center in Lexington. Dev Morris and Andrew Stewart of Cronheim arranged the financing through American United Life Insurance Co. on behalf of the borrower, an affiliate of locally based investment firm Equity Management. Situated about four miles south of University of Kentucky, Man O’ War Place was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Kroger Marketplace, Feeders Supply, Lexington Urgent Care, Hooters, Edible Arrangements, Bright Tiger Dental, The Little Gym and Little Caesars Pizza, among others.