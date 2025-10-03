Friday, October 3, 2025
Cronheim, Singer Co-Arrange $16M Acquisition Loan for Long Island Medical Office Park

by Taylor Williams

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. — New Jersey-based financial intermediary Cronheim Mortgage and Singer Financial have co-arranged a $16 million acquisition loan for Riverhead Medical Office Park on Long Island. Riverhead Medical Office Park consists of six single-story buildings totaling 101,949 square feet that were fully leased at the time of the loan closing. Andrew Stewart and Brandon Szwalbenest of Cronheim Mortgage, in conjunction with Gregg Singer of Singer Financial, arranged the fixed-rate loan on behalf of the owner, Miami-based Candor Capital. The direct lender was an undisclosed life insurance company.

