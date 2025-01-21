Crosland, Core Sound Sign 11 Tenants to Wallbrook Mixed-Use Project Near Raleigh

ROLESVILLE, N.C. — Crosland Southeast and Core Sound Development has signed 11 new tenants to Wallbrook, an 80-acre mixed-use development located in Rolesville, roughly 17 miles northwest of Raleigh. Publix will anchor the property, which is scheduled to open its initial phase in mid-2025.

The developers have preleased 21,000 square feet to tenants including restaurants, a dental practice, hair salon, massage parlor and Pilates gym. Additionally, Fifth Third Bank has signed a ground lease at an outparcel. Approximately 9,000 square feet of space is still available for lease at the property.

Crosland is planning for a second phase with preleasing beginning this spring. Charlie Coyne and Matt Larson of CBRE are leading leasing efforts at Wallbrook, which will have 265,000 square feet of commercial space when fully built-out.