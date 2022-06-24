Crosland, Harbour Retail to Develop 78-Acre Mixed-Use Wallbrook Project in Rolesville, North Carolina

Publix is anchoring Phase I of Wallbrook in Rolesville, N.C., with a 50,000-square-foot grocery store.

ROLESVILLE, N.C. — Crosland Southeast and Harbour Retail Partners are co-developing Wallbrook, a 78-acre mixed-use development in the Raleigh suburb of Rolesville. The property is expected to comprise 140 residential units and 265,000 square feet of commercial space, including a 50,000-square-foot Publix grocery store. Phase I will include 80,000 square feet of space, including the Publix. The developers have tapped Charlie Coyne and Matt Larson of CBRE|Raleigh to oversee leasing for the retail component. No construction timeline was given.