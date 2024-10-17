Crosland Southeast Breaks Ground on Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — Crosland Southeast has broken ground on Latta Park, a planned mixed-use community located on the north end of Durham. The first phase spans 10 acres and will include a 42,240-square-foot Publix grocery store and 12,580 square feet of shop space. Phase I will also comprise a food truck terrace, walking trails, green space and public art installations.

Crosland Southeast has tapped Chip Lanier and Jenn Olevitch-Roberson of Lee & Associates to oversee retail leasing at Latta Park, which is slated for a spring 2026 completion. The developer is investing $2 million in infrastructural improvements at the intersection of Guess and Latta roads to make way for the development.

Future phases of the 30-acre mixed-use community will include 176 townhomes built by Tri Pointe Homes.