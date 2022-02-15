Cross B Development Provides Updates for Master-Planned Community in Odessa

ODESSA, TEXAS — Locally based firm Cross B Development has provided updated plans for the next phase of Parks Bell Ranch North, a 1,700-acre master-planned community in Odessa. The latest phase of development centers on the connection of Yukon Road to State Highway 191, which completes the main thoroughfare and provides residents and commuters with access to other areas within the development. These uses include Northwind Crossing, a 500,000-square-foot shopping center that has available retail space and planned construction of a medical and professional hub. Weidner Apartment Homes has opened the Latitude 31 apartment complex across from the Northwind Crossing and has another complex planned just north of that site.