Cross Ocean, Lincoln Buy 650,000 SF Office Building in Downtown Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Connecticut-based Cross Ocean Partners and Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. has acquired the leasehold interest in 470 Vanderbilt Avenue, a 650,000-square-foot office building in downtown Brooklyn. According to LoopNet Inc., the 10-story building was originally constructed in 1931 and last renovated in 2012. The building was fully leased at the time of sale, with the New York City Human Resources Administration and New York City Housing Authority serving as the longstanding anchor tenants. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but Crain’s New York Business reports that the seller was local real estate giant RXR and the price was approximately $70 million.