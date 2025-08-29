Friday, August 29, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
470-Vanderbilt-Ave.-Brooklyn
The office building known as 470 Vanderbilt in Brooklyn features 14.5-foot ceiling heights across 10 floors, flexible floor plates that range in size from 18,000 to 100,000 square feet and access from three streets.
AcquisitionsNew YorkNortheastOffice

Cross Ocean, Lincoln Buy 650,000 SF Office Building in Downtown Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Connecticut-based Cross Ocean Partners and Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co. has acquired the leasehold interest in 470 Vanderbilt Avenue, a 650,000-square-foot office building in downtown Brooklyn. According to LoopNet Inc., the 10-story building was originally constructed in 1931 and last renovated in 2012. The building was fully leased at the time of sale, with the New York City Human Resources Administration and New York City Housing Authority serving as the longstanding anchor tenants. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but Crain’s New York Business reports that the seller was local real estate giant RXR and the price was approximately $70 million.

You may also like

Northmarq Negotiates $82M Sale of Alexan Mill District...

EYA Closes on Land Acquisition in Arlington, Virginia...

Hunter Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of 190-Room Hyatt...

GTIS Acquires 24 Acres in Savannah, Plans 297,163...

Northmarq Brokers Sale of 82,073 SF Shopping Center...

MRP Realty, Prime Finance Purchase Office Portfolio in...

STRIVE Negotiates Sale of 6,000 SF Healthcare Building...

Procopio Tops Out 92-Unit Multifamily Project in Marlborough,...

Limited Liability Company Breaks Ground on 32-Unit Multifamily...