Cross Street, Mavrek Begin Leasing 46-Unit Apartment Building in Chicago 

CHICAGO — Cross Street and Mavrek have begun leasing Belmora, a 46-unit apartment building located at 919 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood. Designed by Eckenhoff Saunders, the building includes 5,700 square feet of ground-floor retail space that is anchored by Studio Three, a locally based fitness company. A second building at 917 W. Belmont Ave. will be completed later this year and will include an additional 46 apartments and 5,300 square feet of ground-floor retail space that will be anchored by Foxtrot Café & Market. Units come in studio through two-bedroom floor plans, with monthly asking rents starting at $2,095. Amenities include a fitness center, coworking space, package room, bicycle storage room with additional resident lockers and a furnished lobby lounge with a fireplace.