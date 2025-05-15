Thursday, May 15, 2025
The indoor cricket venue features nine full-length lanes.
CrossBat Cricket Arena Opens 18,000 SF Location in Burnsville, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

BURNSVILLE, MINN. — CrossBat, a Cricket sports brand, has opened an 18,000-square-foot location at 3150 W. County Road 42 in Burnsville, just south of Minneapolis. The location marks the launch of CrossBat’s flagship cricket facility. The company has plans to expand nationally. Jake Kelly of Cushman & Wakefield represented CrossBat in the lease, while Andrew Manthai of KW Commercial represented the owner, Metro Center LLC. The indoor cricket venue offers box cricket leagues, nine full-length lanes for practice, cricket events, corporate team-building experiences and a coaching network. Cricket is the world’s second-most popular sport and is experiencing rapid growth in the U.S., according to Cushman & Wakefield. Minnesota is home to 100-plus teams and multiple leagues.

