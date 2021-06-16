CrossCountry Mortgage Launches Construction of $46M Headquarters Project in Cleveland

The 168,000-square-foot project involves the restoration and renovation of four existing industrial buildings.

CLEVELAND — CrossCountry Mortgage LLC has launched construction of its $46 million headquarters campus in Cleveland’s historic Superior Arts District. The 168,000-square-foot project on Superior Avenue is expected to bring more than 600 full-time jobs to the city. Made possible with support from the City of Cleveland, Team NEO, JobsOhio and the Ohio Development Services Agency, the project includes the restoration and renovation of four industrial buildings dating back to as early as 1913. The site formerly housed the headquarters, packaging and warehouse facility for TAP Packaging + Design.

The new headquarters will feature a 4,600-square-foot training center and a 7,100-square-foot common area. Amenities will include a conference center, barista, grab-and-go food pantry, commercial kitchen and an 8,600-square-foot gym with a group fitness studio and lockers. Completion of construction is slated for the end of the year.

Founded in 2003, CrossCountry is a retail mortgage lender with nearly 6,800 employees. The company, which is currently based in Brecksville, operates in all 50 states through a network of more than 500 offices.