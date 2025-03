ENGLEWOOD, CALIF. — CrossHarbor Capital Partners has provided $21.5 million in capital to a joint venture between CenterSquare Investment Management and Quannah Partners. Loan proceeds will go to refinancing The Point, a two-building Class A industrial park in Englewood. Developed by Quannah Partners and CenterSquare in 2024, The Point features 195,000 square feet spread across two buildings on 15 acres at 8039 Chambers St. in Englewood.