Crossland Construction Breaks Ground on New Police Department Headquarters in Chillicothe, Missouri

CHILLICOTHE, MO. — Crossland Construction Co. has broken ground on the new 11,600-square-foot police department headquarters for the City of Chillicothe, located in northern central Missouri. Hoefer Welker designed the facility, which is located at 624 Cherry St. The new headquarters replaces the existing police station.

Upon completion, the building will feature spacious training facilities to support officer development as well as private and open office areas. Officer resource areas will be complete with mailboxes, copy machines, radio charging stations and space for evidence processing and storage. To enhance safety, the property will feature a fully enclosed sallyport, which provides direct access to the station and holding areas. There will be dedicated space for taking public reports and conducting private interviews as well as advanced communication technologies integrated throughout. Staff will have access to an exercise room, outdoor patio space, quiet room and communal break room.

Additional project partners include BHC Engineering, J&S Structural Engineers and Landworks Studio.