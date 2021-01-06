Crossman Negotiates $15.4M Sale of Retail Center in Central Florida

Orange City Marketplace was leased to Orange City Racing & Card Club, Planet Fitness and Dollar General, as well as other national and local tenants at the time of sale.

ORANGE CITY, FLA. — Crossman & Co. has brokered the $15.4 million sale of Orange City Marketplace, a 172,079-square-foot retail center in Orange City. The property was leased to Orange City Racing & Card Club, Planet Fitness and Dollar General, as well as other national and local tenants at the time of sale. The asset is situated at 816 Saxon Blvd., 30 miles north of downtown Orlando. Brian Carolan of Crossman & Co. represented the sellers, Scott Crossman and Daryl Carter, in the transaction. The buyer was Saglo Development.