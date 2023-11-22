Wednesday, November 22, 2023
CrossMarc Services Acquires Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Crescent City, Florida

by John Nelson

CRESCENT CITY, FLA. — CrossMarc Services LLC, a real estate investment and advisory services based in Central Florida, has purchased Crescent City Plaza, a grocery-anchored shopping center in Crescent City, about 50 miles northwest of Daytona Beach, Fla. The property is located on 7.6 acres at 915-925 N. Summit St. Jimmy and Leo Island Properties sold the 47,945-square-foot retail center for $2.7 million.

Built in 1974 and remodeled in 2019, Crescent City Plaza’s tenant roster includes Save-A-Lot and Family Dollar. The property includes a large parcel for future outparcel development. CrossMarc Services will handle leasing and management functions for the retail center. 

