Springs Plaza in Longwood, Fla., totals 64,753 square feet.
CrossMarc Services Adds Five New Tenants to Springs Plaza Shopping Center in Longwood, Florida

by John Nelson

LONGWOOD, FLA.— Winter Park, Fla.-based CrossMarc Services LLC has signed five new tenants to Springs Plaza, a 64,753-square-foot shopping center located roughly 15 miles north of Orlando in Longwood. Among the new tenants are Foxtail Coffee (1,179 square feet), Children’s Art Classes (2,350 square feet), Level Up Pilates (2,365 square feet), 5th Nail Lounge (2,649 square feet) and Turning Point Dance Studio (2,351 square feet).

Flavia Kanyago internally represented CrossMarc, as well as Baltimore-based joint venture partner MCB Real Estate, in the lease negotiations. Other tenants at the center — which is now 95 percent leased — include Tijuana Flats, First Watch, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Hurricane Grill & Wings and Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming and a 58,000-square-foot Publix that shadow-anchors the property.

