Sky Zone South Orlando
A 42,000-square-foot Sky Zone will anchor Waterbridge Downs, a 124,997-square-foot shopping center located in Orlando, Fla.
CrossMarc Services Signs Sky Zone to 42,000 SF Lease at South Orlando Shopping Center

by Abby Cox

ORLANDO, FLA. — CrossMarc Services has signed a lease with Sky Zone to anchor Waterbridge Downs, a 124,997-square-foot shopping center located in Orlando. The 42,000-square-foot active indoor entertainment park is slated to open in spring 2026 and will backfill the space formerly occupied by Big Lots. Sky Zone South Orlando will feature expanded launch slides, an enlarged toddler zone and dedicated space for after-school programs. Gabrielle Garcia will operate the new franchise location.

Sky Zone South Orlando will join a mix of tenants at Waterbridge Downs that includes Family Dollar, The UPS Store, Aji Express Ceviche Bar and El Tenampa Mexican Restaurant.

