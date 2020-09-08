REBusinessOnline

Crosspoint Associates Acquires Land in Metro Boston for Retail Expansion Project

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

Whole-Foods-Framingham

Whole Foods said it would have to relocate from Framingham if it could not expand its store.

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. — Locally based development firm Crosspoint Associates has acquired 2.7 acres in the western Boston suburb of Framingham for a retail expansion project. The site formerly housed a Colonial Nissan car dealership and is located adjacent to a Whole Food Marketplace that will be expanded by 7,163 square feet to a total size of 43,617 square feet. The site will also house other retail users, including a Starbucks with a drive-thru area. Bernard Gibbons of Associated Brokerage Group represented Empire Management Corp. in its disposition of the land. Craig Barker of Boston Real Estate Advisors represented Crosspoint Associates.

