Crosspoint Associates Acquires Land in Metro Boston for Retail Expansion Project

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Northeast, Retail

Whole Foods said it would have to relocate from Framingham if it could not expand its store.

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. — Locally based development firm Crosspoint Associates has acquired 2.7 acres in the western Boston suburb of Framingham for a retail expansion project. The site formerly housed a Colonial Nissan car dealership and is located adjacent to a Whole Food Marketplace that will be expanded by 7,163 square feet to a total size of 43,617 square feet. The site will also house other retail users, including a Starbucks with a drive-thru area. Bernard Gibbons of Associated Brokerage Group represented Empire Management Corp. in its disposition of the land. Craig Barker of Boston Real Estate Advisors represented Crosspoint Associates.