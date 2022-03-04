CrossRidge Development Completes 120,000 SF Office Building in Metro Charlotte

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — CrossRidge Development has completed CrossRidge One, a 120,000-square-foot, Class A office building in Indian Land. CrossRidge One is located within CrossRidge Center, a 190-acre, mixed-use development situated about 23 miles south of Charlotte.

Charley Leavitt of JLL is leading office leasing, while Margot Bizon and Lindsay Stafford of JLL are marketing the retail component. Architectural firm Perkins Eastman designed CrossRidge One, and Edifice Inc. served as the general contractor.

The next phase of development for CrossRidge Center, which includes 55,000 square feet of retail space, is slated to begin construction in the fourth quarter. Phase I of CrossRidge Center’s retail expansion will deliver in the summer of 2023. The center encompasses six retail parcels available for ground lease, build-to-suit and multi-tenant buildings. CrossRidge Center’s first phase also includes a 120-room hotel. Phase II will deliver an additional 150,000 square feet of space over the course of three years.