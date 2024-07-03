Crossroads Cos., CrownPoint Group Break Ground on 90-Unit Multifamily Project in Dover, New Jersey

DOVER, N.J. — A joint venture between Crossroads Cos. and CrownPoint Group Inc. has broken ground on a 90-unit multifamily project at 80 E. McFarlan St. in Dover, about 30 miles west of New York City. The six-story building will house a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, with nine residences to be set aside as affordable housing. Amenities will include a fitness center, rooftop deck and an entertainment lounge. Minno & Wasko Architects and Planners designed the community, and L2i Construction is the general contractor. Columbia Bank provided construction financing. Delivery is slated for late 2025.