The new apartment building at 80 E. McFarlan St. in Dover, New Jersey, will be located just five blocks from Blackwell Street, the municipality’s downtown corridor that houses dozens of restaurants, shops and the local public transit station.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Crossroads Cos., CrownPoint Group Break Ground on 90-Unit Multifamily Project in Dover, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

DOVER, N.J. — A joint venture between Crossroads Cos. and CrownPoint Group Inc. has broken ground on a 90-unit multifamily project at 80 E. McFarlan St. in Dover, about 30 miles west of New York City. The six-story building will house a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, with nine residences to be set aside as affordable housing. Amenities will include a fitness center, rooftop deck and an entertainment lounge. Minno & Wasko Architects and Planners designed the community, and L2i Construction is the general contractor. Columbia Bank provided construction financing. Delivery is slated for late 2025.

