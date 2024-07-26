Friday, July 26, 2024
The-Downs-Scarborough-Maine
The Downs is a 577-acre mixed-use destination in Scarborough, Maine, that is a redevelopment of a former horseracing complex.
DevelopmentMaineMixed-UseNortheast

Crossroads Holdings Underway on $300M Mixed-Use Project in Southern Maine, Partners With Wilder Cos.

by Taylor Williams

SCARBOROUGH, MAINE — Developer Crossroads Holdings LLC is underway on construction of Scarborough’s Town Center in southern Maine. Valued at $300 million, the project is located within The Downs, a 577-acre destination that is a redevelopment of a former horseracing complex. Plans call for 320,000 square feet of retail space, 60,000 square feet of medical office space, 240 residential units and a boutique hotel, as well as various open green spaces. Construction began last fall. The development team behind The Downs has partnered with Wilder Cos., a Boston-based development, management and leasing firm, in which Wilder will provide strategic retail and leasing services for the town center development. Wilder is also engaged with a local brokerage firm, The Boulos Co., to assist in securing local retail and restaurant interest.

