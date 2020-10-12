REBusinessOnline

Crow Holdings Acquires Land for 568,084 SF Industrial Development in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

13223-Murphy-Road-Stafford

Crow Holdings' new project at 13223 Murphy Road in Stafford is expected to be complete in fall 2021.

STAFFORD, TEXAS — Crow Holdings Industrial has acquired 34.3 acres in the southwestern Houston suburb of Stafford for the development of a 568,084-square-foot industrial project. The three-building development will be located at 13223 Murphy Road at the site of the former Weatherford family farm. Crow Holdings expects to deliver the property in fall 2021. Barkley Peschel and Jason Scholtz of Colliers International represented the undisclosed seller of the land and will handle leasing of the property along with Walter Menuet of Colliers. Cory Driskill and Travis Covington represented Crow Holdings on an internal basis.

