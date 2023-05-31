Crow Holdings Begins Vertical Construction on 206,826 SF Industrial Project in Northern New Jersey

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. — Texas-based Crow Holdings has begun vertical construction on a 206,826-square-foot industrial project in Elmwood Park, located in Northern New Jersey’s Bergen County, that is a redevelopment of the former Marcal Paper factory site. Crow Holdings acquired the 11.8-acre site in 2022, three years after a fire destroyed the majority of the historic structure. The new building will house a clear ceiling height of 40 feet, 32 loading docks, two drive-in doors and parking for 56 trailers and 198 cars. Construction is slated for a third-quarter completion. JLL is marketing the facility for lease.