Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Marcal-Paper-Factory-Elmwood-Park-New-Jersey
Situated just 17 miles from Manhattan, the industrial redevelopment at 1 Market St. in Elmwood Park offers direct access via I-80 and I-95.
DevelopmentIndustrialNew JerseyNortheast

Crow Holdings Begins Vertical Construction on 206,826 SF Industrial Project in Northern New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. — Texas-based Crow Holdings has begun vertical construction on a 206,826-square-foot industrial project in Elmwood Park, located in Northern New Jersey’s Bergen County, that is a redevelopment of the former Marcal Paper factory site. Crow Holdings acquired the 11.8-acre site in 2022, three years after a fire destroyed the majority of the historic structure. The new building will house a clear ceiling height of 40 feet, 32 loading docks, two drive-in doors and parking for 56 trailers and 198 cars. Construction is slated for a third-quarter completion. JLL is marketing the facility for lease.

You may also like

Newmark Arranges $91M Refinancing for Mixed-Use Development in...

Hollingsworth Begins Construction of 282,733 SF Industrial Development...

Buc-ee’s to Open 74,000 SF Travel Center in...

Scofflaw Plans 5,500 SF Brewery at Oxton Development...

Bandera Ventures, Invesco Underway on 1.5 MSF Spec...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 400-Unit Self-Storage...

Ironwood Realty Underway on  214,801 SF Industrial Project...

Executive Refreshments Signs 19,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

Partnership Acquires Manhattan Apartment Building for $120M