Crow Holdings Breaks Ground on 1.2 MSF Spec Industrial Complex in Northern New Jersey

CARTERET, N.J. — Crow Holdings has broken ground on a 1.2 million-square-foot speculative industrial project in Northern New Jersey. Carteret Crow Holdings will be located on a 126-acre site just off Exit 12 of the New Jersey Turnpike and will consist of three buildings ranging in size from 335,000 to 480,000 square feet. Building features will include clear heights of 40 feet and a total of 179 car parking spaces, 174 dock doors and six drive-in ramps. Crow Holdings expects to deliver the first building in September, with full completion slated for the first quarter of 2023. Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the development for lease.