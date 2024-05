DALLAS — Crow Holdings Development has broken ground on Core30 Logistics Center, a 511,000-square-foot industrial project in East Dallas. The site at 5323 Lawnview Ave. is located about five miles east of the downtown area, and the development will consist of a 300,347-square-foot cross-dock building and a 210,653-square-foot front-load building. Stream Realty Partners has been tapped as the leasing agent for the project, which is slated for a first-quarter 2025 delivery.