Crow Holdings Buys 34,151 SF Shops at Sossaman Retail Center in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, ARIZ. — A joint venture that Crow Holdings Capital manages has purchased The Shops at Sossaman, a neighborhood shopping center in Mesa. Abington Emerson Investments sold the asset for $8.1 million.

Built in 2002, The Shops at Sossaman features 34,151 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was fully occupied by a variety of tenants, including Banner Health Physical Therapy, East Valley Pet Urgent Care, Empower Academy and Crave Pizza. The asset is located at 7641 E. Guadalupe Road.

Steve Julius, Jesse Goldsmith and Chase Dorsett of Newmark represented the buyer and seller in the deal.