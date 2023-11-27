Monday, November 27, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsArizonaRetailWestern

Crow Holdings Buys 34,151 SF Shops at Sossaman Retail Center in Mesa, Arizona

by Amy Works

MESA, ARIZ. — A joint venture that Crow Holdings Capital manages has purchased The Shops at Sossaman, a neighborhood shopping center in Mesa. Abington Emerson Investments sold the asset for $8.1 million.

Built in 2002, The Shops at Sossaman features 34,151 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was fully occupied by a variety of tenants, including Banner Health Physical Therapy, East Valley Pet Urgent Care, Empower Academy and Crave Pizza. The asset is located at 7641 E. Guadalupe Road.

Steve Julius, Jesse Goldsmith and Chase Dorsett of Newmark represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

You may also like

Gantry Arranges $7.8M Refinancing for Retail Center in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.2M Sale of Apartment...

Maverick Holdings Sells 7,793 SF Office, Retail Property...

NorthPeak Commercial Brokers Sale 5,657 SF Office Building...

CoCo Bella Beauty to Open 12,530 SF Store...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 94,490 SF...

Comunale Acquires 19,671 SF Industrial Building in Hilliard,...

Dollar Tree Signs 10,500 SF Retail Lease in...

LaundroLab Opens 4,000 SF Laundromat in Pontiac, Michigan