Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Petaluma-Town-Plaza-Petaluma-CA
At the time of sale, the 26,699-square-foot Petaluma Town Plaza in Petaluma, Calif., was 64 percent leased.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Crow Holdings Capital Buys 26,699 SF Retail Strip Center in Petaluma, California

by Amy Works

PETALUMA, CALIF. — Crow Holdings Capital has purchased Petaluma Town Plaza, a retail strip center located at 901 and 905 E. Washington St. in Petaluma, from a private entity for $7.3 million. Built in 1991, the 26,699-square-foot Petaluma Town Center was 64 percent occupied at the time of sale. Current tenants include FedEx, Sherwin-Williams, St. Joseph Health, Posh Nails and SalonCentric. Warren McClean and Eric Kathrein of JLL Capital Market’s Investment and Sales Advisory team represented the seller in the transaction.

You may also like

JLL Brokers $33.4M Sale of Central New Jersey...

Pacific Manufacturing Expands Footprint in Fairfield, Ohio to...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $7.4M Sale of Office...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $17M Sale of Manhattan...

Multifamily, Industrial, Office Transaction Activity Trends Upward Amid...

AMLI Residential Buys Midway Square Shopping Center in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 112-Room Hotel...

Cravey Real Estate Arranges Sale of 20,175 SF...

Nuveen Green Capital Provides $11.8M C-PACE Loan for...