Crow Holdings Capital Buys 26,699 SF Retail Strip Center in Petaluma, California

PETALUMA, CALIF. — Crow Holdings Capital has purchased Petaluma Town Plaza, a retail strip center located at 901 and 905 E. Washington St. in Petaluma, from a private entity for $7.3 million. Built in 1991, the 26,699-square-foot Petaluma Town Center was 64 percent occupied at the time of sale. Current tenants include FedEx, Sherwin-Williams, St. Joseph Health, Posh Nails and SalonCentric. Warren McClean and Eric Kathrein of JLL Capital Market’s Investment and Sales Advisory team represented the seller in the transaction.