Crow Holdings at Carteret in Northern New Jersey is located less than a half-mile from Exit 12 of the New Jersey Turnpike.
Crow Holdings Completes 1.2 MSF Industrial Project in Carteret, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

CARTERET, N.J. — Crow Holdings has completed Crow Holdings at Carteret, a 1.2 million-square-foot speculative industrial facility that is situated on a 126-acre site in Northern New Jersey. The development consists of three buildings ranging in size from 335,000 to 480,000 square feet that feature 40-foot clear heights, as well as a total of 174 dock doors, 140 trailer parking spaces and six drive-in ramps. Construction was completed in about 18 months. Cushman & Wakefield is the leasing agent.

