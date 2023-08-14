Crow Holdings Completes 1.2 MSF Industrial Project in Carteret, New Jersey

CARTERET, N.J. — Crow Holdings has completed Crow Holdings at Carteret, a 1.2 million-square-foot speculative industrial facility that is situated on a 126-acre site in Northern New Jersey. The development consists of three buildings ranging in size from 335,000 to 480,000 square feet that feature 40-foot clear heights, as well as a total of 174 dock doors, 140 trailer parking spaces and six drive-in ramps. Construction was completed in about 18 months. Cushman & Wakefield is the leasing agent.