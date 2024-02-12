Crow Holdings Completes 207,000 SF Industrial Project in Elmwood Park, New Jersey

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. — Crow Holdings has completed a 207,000-square-foot industrial project in the Northern New Jersey community of Elmwood Park that is a redevelopment of the former Marcal Paper factory site. Crow Holdings acquired the 11.8-acre site in 2022, three years after a fire destroyed the majority of the historic structure. The new building features a clear height of 40 feet, 32 loading docks, two drive-in doors and parking for 56 trailers and 198 cars. Crow Holdings developed the facility in partnership with Atlas Holdings. JLL is marketing the property for lease.