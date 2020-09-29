Crow Holdings Completes Sale of 241,591 SF Industrial Facility Near San Francisco

Located in Livermore, Calif., Bay Area Commerce Center I – Hawthorne features 241,591 square feet of warehouse space with 32-foot clear heights.

LIVERMORE, CALIF. — Crow Holdings Industrial, the industrial development arm of Crow Holdings, has completed the sale of Bay Area Commerce Center I – Hawthorne, located at 7600 Hawthorne Ave. in Livermore. Black Creek Group, a Denver-based real estate investment management firm, acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

The newly constructed property features 241,591 square feet of warehouse space, 32-foot clear heights and parking for 190 cars and 18 trailers. At the time of sale, the facility was 70 percent leased to a mattress retailer.

Situated within the Tri-Valley submarket, Bay Area Commerce Center I – Hawthorne provides easy access to Interstate 580 and the greater Bay Area, including the Port of Oakland and Oakland International Airport.