Crow Holdings Expands Scope of $75M Air Cargo Project at Milwaukee Airport

MILWAUKEE — Crow Holdings has expanded the scope of its South Cargo Logistics Hub project at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in Wisconsin. The development is a public-private partnership whereby most of the $75 million in capital cost and resources necessary to complete the project will come from private sources. The developer signed a ground lease with the county. At the end of the term, the county will have the option for all improvements to become its property.

Crow has expanded the size of the new facility by nearly 50,000 square feet for a total of 337,000 square feet, which is consistent with the 2022 Airport Master Plan prepared by Milwaukee County. Crow will also deliver a new garage for the Milwaukee County Highway department. The project scope has also grown to include large-scale repairs to the roughly 16 acres of public taxiway area directly adjacent to the project. This added work will enable modern wide-body cargo traffic to operate in this part of the airport on a consistent basis for the first time, according to a release.

The increased size will facilitate the simultaneous parking of up to five Boeing 777-8F, or equivalent, plane parking positions along with a multi-use apron to handle added smaller plane capacity. These additions could potentially more than quadruple the airport’s current cargo capacity, according to a release. The development would have the flexibility to accommodate a variety of end users, including pharma, cold storage, Class 1 cargo and livestock.

All physical diligence, including extensive environmental investigations, are now complete. Full design and engineering plans are under review with the airport. Construction is set to begin this winter, with completion slated for early 2026. Scott Furmanski, David Prell and Ted Gates of CBRE will market the development on behalf of Crow.