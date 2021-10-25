Crow Holdings, Marcus Partners Underway on 450-Unit Apartment Community in Harrison, New York

Alexan Harrison will be located north of New York City and is expected to be complete in spring 2024.

HARRISON, N.Y. — A partnership between Dallas-based Trammell Crow Residential, a subsidiary of Crow Holdings, and Boston-based Marcus Partners is underway on construction of Alexan Harrison, a 450-unit apartment community that will be located about 25 miles north of Manhattan. Alexan Harrison will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 507 to 2,135 square feet. A portion of the residences, which will feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and individual washers and dryers, will be reserved as affordable housing. Amenities will include two pools and clubhouses, a fitness center, dog park, walking trails, a business center with private offices, wellness center and Amazon package lockers. Construction is scheduled to be complete in April 2024.