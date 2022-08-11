Crow Holdings, Panattoni to Develop 2.3 MSF Spec Distribution Campus Near Seattle

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Washington, Western

The first phase of FRED310 will consist of four buildings of 753,199 square feet, 437,360 square feet, 549,320 square feet and 614,020 square feet.

FREDERICKSON, WASH. — A joint venture between a real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital and Panattoni will develop four warehouse/distribution buildings totaling more than 2.3 million square feet in Frederickson. Located at Canyon Road East and E. 176th Street, the 310-acre FRED310 site has received its State Environmental Policy Act approval. Delivery of the new buildings is slated for no later than first-quarter 2024.

The project’s Phase I will consist of four Class A buildings of 753,199 square feet, 437,360 square feet, 549,320 square feet and 614,020 square feet. The buildings will offer ample dock-high and grade loading, 36- to 40-foot clear heights, auto/trailer parking and large modern truck courts.

The development team has executed a lease for 1.1 million square feet in the project’s Building C to a leading specialty retailer. Scott Alan, Patrick Mullin and Connor Cree of Cushman & Wakefield are marketing the properties for lease. Upon complete buildout, FRED310 will offer as much as 4 million square feet of Class A industrial product.