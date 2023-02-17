REBusinessOnline

Crow Holdings Proposes 288,000 SF Industrial Redevelopment Project at Milwaukee Airport

The proposed air cargo facility will feature 74 docks and 99 trailer stalls on a site formerly home to the 440th Air Reserve Base.

MILWAUKEE — Crow Holdings has unveiled plans for the South Cargo Logistics Hub at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. The proposed, on-tarmac air cargo facility will total 288,000 square feet and feature 74 docks and 99 trailer stalls. Crow will develop the facility on behalf of the airport. David Prell and Scott Furmanski of CBRE will market the project for lease. The project, which is undergoing the approval process, is slated for completion in the second half of 2024.

According to a news release, the proposed project would serve as an option for cargo tenants looking to avoid the much higher congestion and costs associated with centering operations out of the Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

The project site was home to the 440th Air Reserve Base from the 1950s until July 2010 when it was formally deeded back to the county upon the closure of the base by the Department of Defense. The site has remained physically unchanged since then. The airport has been marketing the site to real estate developers for several years. Crow has led and financed all efforts to date and will continue to do so after the project progresses through permits and any potential remediation.





