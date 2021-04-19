Crow Holdings Sells 2 MSF Southern California Industrial Portfolio to CalSTRS for $320M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

MORENO VALLEY, SAN BERNARDINO AND RIALTO, CALIF. — Dallas-based Crow Holdings has completed the sale of a five-property industrial portfolio in Southern California. California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS) acquired the 11-building portfolio for $320 million. The transaction is expected to be completed by May 2021.

Totaling nearly 2 million square feet of industrial space, the five assets are located in Moreno Valley, San Bernardino and Rialto. At the time of sale, the portfolio was currently 45 percent leased or agreed to terms.

The transaction was made through Crow Holdings’ investment management company.