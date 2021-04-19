REBusinessOnline

Crow Holdings Sells 2 MSF Southern California Industrial Portfolio to CalSTRS for $320M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

MORENO VALLEY, SAN BERNARDINO AND RIALTO, CALIF. — Dallas-based Crow Holdings has completed the sale of a five-property industrial portfolio in Southern California. California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS) acquired the 11-building portfolio for $320 million. The transaction is expected to be completed by May 2021.

Totaling nearly 2 million square feet of industrial space, the five assets are located in Moreno Valley, San Bernardino and Rialto. At the time of sale, the portfolio was currently 45 percent leased or agreed to terms.

The transaction was made through Crow Holdings’ investment management company.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Apr
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Development, Design & Finance 2021
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews