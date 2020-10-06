REBusinessOnline

Crow Holdings Sells 234,000 SF Industrial Property in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

UNION CITY, GA. — Crow Holdings Industrial (CHI) has sold South Fulton Logistics Center, a 234,000-square-foot industrial facility in Union City. CHI delivered the asset in April 2019. The facility features 32-foot clear heights and was 68 percent leased at the time of sale to Greenball Corp., a manufacturer and wholesaler of tires. South Fulton Logistics Center is situated at the intersection of Hunter and Mason roads, six miles west of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. TA Realty acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

