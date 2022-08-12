Crow Holdings Sells Community Shopping Center in Chula Vista, California for $47.8M

Tenants at The Shops at Eastlake Terrace in Chula Vista, Calif., includes Walgreens, Chase Bank, Chick-fil-A, Carl’s Jr., Starbucks Coffee, Navy Federal Credit Union, Supercuts and Rubios.

CHULA VISTA, CALIF. — Crow Holdings has completed the disposition of a 60,973-square-foot portion of The Shops at Eastlake Terrace, a 363,300-square-foot retail center in Chula Vista. Gersham Properties acquired the asset for $47.8 million. Pete Bethea, Rob Ippolito and Glenn Ruby of Newmark represented the seller in the deal.

The traded portion features well-located shops and freestanding buildings.