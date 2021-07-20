Crow Holdings to Develop 1.2 MSF Industrial Project in Millstone, New Jersey

Millstone 8 Logistics Center in Central New Jersey is expected to be complete in the second quarter of next year.

MILLSTONE, N.J. — Crow Holdings will develop Millstone 8 Logistics Center, a 1.2 million-square-foot industrial project that will be located in Millstone, an eastern suburb of Trenton. The project will consist of a 1 million-square-foot building and a 220,000-square-foot building that will be developed on a 140-acre parcel. The first building will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 274 trailer parking stalls and 172 loading doors, while the second building will offer a clear height of 36 feet, 37 dedicated trailer parking stalls and 50 loading doors. Construction is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2022. Crow Holdings is developing the property in partnership with The Carlyle Group and 2020 Acquisitions. JLL will handle leasing.