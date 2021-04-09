REBusinessOnline

Crow Holdings to Develop 1.2 MSF Spec Industrial Project in Carteret, New Jersey

Crow Holdings expects to break ground on its new spec industrial project in Carteret, New Jersey, some time this summer.

CARTERET, N.J. — Crow Holdings Industrial will develop a 1.2 million-square-foot speculative industrial facility on a 126-acre site in the Northern New Jersey community of Carteret. The development will consist of three buildings ranging in size from 335,000 to 480,000 square feet that will feature 40-foot clear heights, 174 dock doors, 140 trailer parking spaces and six drive-in ramps. Crow Holdings acquired the site from Rahway Arch Properties and plans to begin construction this summer. Cushman & Wakefield has been tapped to lease the project.

