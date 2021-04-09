Crow Holdings to Develop 1.2 MSF Spec Industrial Project in Carteret, New Jersey
CARTERET, N.J. — Crow Holdings Industrial will develop a 1.2 million-square-foot speculative industrial facility on a 126-acre site in the Northern New Jersey community of Carteret. The development will consist of three buildings ranging in size from 335,000 to 480,000 square feet that will feature 40-foot clear heights, 174 dock doors, 140 trailer parking spaces and six drive-in ramps. Crow Holdings acquired the site from Rahway Arch Properties and plans to begin construction this summer. Cushman & Wakefield has been tapped to lease the project.
