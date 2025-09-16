Crow Holdings to Develop 103,500 SF Spec Industrial Project in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Crow Holdings Development will build a 103,500-square-foot speculative industrial project at 2748 Grant Ave. in northeast Philadelphia. The single-story warehouse and distribution building will feature 32-foot ceiling heights, 32 dock positions, two drive-in doors and parking for 65 vehicles. M+H Architects is designing the project, and BH Cos. is providing engineering services. Oline Construction is the general contractor. JLL brokered the land deal, the seller in which was James D. Morrissey Inc. Construction, and has also been retained as the leasing agent. Completion is slated for mid-2026.