Crow Holdings to Develop 652,080 SF Logistics Center Near Reading, Pennsylvania

Route 61 Logistics Center in Ontelaunee, Pennsylvania, will total 652,080 square feet.

ONTELAUNEE, PENNSYLVANIA — Crow Holdings Industrial will develop Route 61 Logistics Center, a 652,080-square-foot industrial project in Ontelaunee, located near Reading in the southern part of the state. The property will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 484 car parking spots, 182 trailer parking stalls and 124 loading docks. Crow Holdings acquired the nearly 60-acre site from the economic development arm of the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance (GRCA), which purchased the land in 2019 and subsequently rezoned it for industrial use. Construction will begin before the end of the year. JLL is marketing the property for lease. The project is Crow Holdings’ first in the Lehigh Valley.