Crow Holdings to Undertake $100M Renovation of Hilton Anatole Hotel in Dallas

DALLAS — Crow Holdings will undertake a $100 million renovation of the Hilton Anatole, a 1,610-room hotel located northwest of downtown Dallas. Trammell Crow Co. originally developed the hotel on a 52-acre site in 1979. The renovation will be carried out in phases over the next several years, with completion slated for 2028. Updates to 718 guestrooms were recently completed, and the next phase will include renovations to another 899 guestrooms and 600,000 square feet of meeting and event space. The project will also enhance the hotel’s food-and-beverage food offerings, which at present include nine restaurants and bars. The Hilton Anatole also houses a water park and curated art from the Crow family collection.