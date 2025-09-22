Crow Holdings Underway on 446,123 SF Industrial Project in North Houston

HOUSTON — Crow Holdings Development is underway on construction of Rushcreek Business Park, a 446,123-square-foot industrial project in North Houston. The development will consist of two front-load buildings that will span 137,588 and 308,535 square feet. The buildings will feature 32- and 36-foot clear heights, respectively, and a combined 101 dock-high doors, six drive-in ramps and 259 car parking spaces. CBRE has been tapped as the leasing agent. Construction is slated for a summer 2026 completion.