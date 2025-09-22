Monday, September 22, 2025
Rushcreek-Business-Park-Houston
Rushcreek Business Park in Houston provides prospective users with proximity to interstates 45 and 69, Beltway 8, Hardy Toll Road and the Port of Houston.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Crow Holdings Underway on 446,123 SF Industrial Project in North Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Crow Holdings Development is underway on construction of Rushcreek Business Park, a 446,123-square-foot industrial project in North Houston. The development will consist of two front-load buildings that will span 137,588 and 308,535 square feet. The buildings will feature 32- and 36-foot clear heights, respectively, and a combined 101 dock-high doors, six drive-in ramps and 259 car parking spaces. CBRE has been tapped as the leasing agent. Construction is slated for a summer 2026 completion.

