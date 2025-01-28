Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Situated at the intersection of I-84 and Route 17, Golden Triangle Logistics Center in Wallkill offers its tenants the ability to reach more than 50 million consumers within a day’s drive.
Crow Holdings Underway on 834,800 SF Industrial Project in Wallkill, New York

by Taylor Williams

WALLKILL, N.Y. — Crow Holdings Development is underway on construction of an 834,800-square-foot industrial project in Wallkill, about 70 miles north of New York City. Golden Triangle Logistics Center will be a 92-acre development with two buildings that will total 535,600 and 299,200 square feet. The first building, which is slated for a summer delivery, will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 88 dock doors and parking for 83 trailers and 422 cars. JLL originally brokered the land sale behind Golden Triangle Logistics Center and has also been retained as the leasing agent.

