Crow Holdings Underway on Phase I of 180-Acre Industrial Development in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, TEXAS — Crow Holdings Development is underway on construction of Phase I of Hightower Business Park, a six-building, 180-acre industrial development that will be located in Fort Bend County on the southwestern outskirts of Houston.Phase I will feature three buildings that will span 343,332, 228,954 and 163,930 square feet. Two of the buildings in Phase II will total 179,311 square feet, and the final structure will encompass 737,437 square feet. Construction of Phase I buildings, which will feature 36-foot clear heights and ample trailer parking, is slated for a mid-2026 completion. CBRE has been tapped as the leasing agent.