REBusinessOnline

Crown Bay Group Purchases Cameron Run Apartment Community Near Atlanta for $35M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Cameron Run totals 284 units in East Point, Ga.

EAST POINT, GA. — Crown Bay Group LLC has purchased Cameron Run, a workforce housing community in East Point, for $35 million. Located at 4395 Washington Road, the property comprises 284 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Originally built in 1972, the community recently underwent $1 million in capital improvements and features a gym, playground, artificial turf sports field and a dog park. Cameron Run was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale. Crown Bay Group plans to hold the property for three to five years and make capital improvements. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.





Top Stories

Market Reports




Insights

Financing:
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, HUD/FHA, USDA and Proprietary

Property Specialties:
> Conventional Multifamily
> Affordable Housing
       Affordable Housing Investment Sales
> Small Balance Multifamily Loans
> Manufactured Housing
>Seniors Housing & Healthcare

Click for Locations
Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2023
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  