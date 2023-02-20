Crown Bay Group Purchases Cameron Run Apartment Community Near Atlanta for $35M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Cameron Run totals 284 units in East Point, Ga.

EAST POINT, GA. — Crown Bay Group LLC has purchased Cameron Run, a workforce housing community in East Point, for $35 million. Located at 4395 Washington Road, the property comprises 284 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Originally built in 1972, the community recently underwent $1 million in capital improvements and features a gym, playground, artificial turf sports field and a dog park. Cameron Run was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale. Crown Bay Group plans to hold the property for three to five years and make capital improvements. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.