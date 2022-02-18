REBusinessOnline

Crown Bay Group Sells Apartment Community in Southwest Atlanta for $37.1M

Community amenities at FortyThree 75 Apartments include a leasing office, clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, grilling/picnic pavilion, laundry center playground and a dog park.

ATLANTA — Crown Bay Group has sold FortyThree 75 Apartments, a 260-unit multifamily community in southwest Atlanta, for $37.1 million. Chandler Brown, Barden Brown and Taylor Brown of Global Real Estate Advisors represented the seller in the transaction. The Beach Co. was the buyer.

Built in 1974, FortyThree 75 offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Unit features include hardwood floors, home alarms, walk-in closets and washer and dryer connections. Community amenities include a leasing office, clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, grilling/picnic pavilion, laundry center playground and a dog park. The buyer plans to complete interior and exterior renovations, as well as add amenities.

Located at 4375 Cascade Road, the property is situated 12.1 miles west from downtown Atlanta and 12.3 miles from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

